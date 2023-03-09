Search icon
'Has to be team first': Former New Zealand cricketer slams Babar Azam live on-air, video goes viral

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators turned out to be a spectacle, with over 400 runs being scored.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Babar Azam finally achieved a long-awaited milestone by scoring his first century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators match on Wednesday, March 8. The game took place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, where Babar's impressive performance helped his team secure a massive total of 240 on the board. 

In just 60 balls, Babar Azam managed to get the monkey off his back and reach his century, marking a significant achievement in his career. This outstanding performance not only boosted his team's morale but also showcased his exceptional skills as a cricketer. 

Despite the thunderous applause from the stadium, Babar's century failed to impress New Zealand commentator Simon Doull. Doull minced no words in his critique of Babar's approach, asserting that the Peshawar skipper was neglecting the team's interests.

"Looking for a hundred than putting the team first. The last little while thats all that has happening rather than looking for boundaries still when you have so much firepower to come. Hundreds are great, stats are brilliant but it must still be team first," Doull said in a on-air rant.

Watch:

Doull's point was validated by a sudden dip in Babar's scoring rate. The Pakistani cricket sensation had reached 83 runs in just 46 balls, but then only managed to score 17 runs in the next 14 balls. Eventually, he completed his century in 60 balls, with only two boundaries during that period, one of which was the shot that completed his ton. However, after reaching this milestone, Babar once again accelerated and finished his knock with a score of 115 in 65 balls.

Doull's words proved to be correct as the Gladiators effortlessly achieved their target. Jason Roy played an exceptional innings, scoring an unbeaten 145 runs in just 63 balls, leading his team to an 8-wicket victory with 10 balls to spare. Additionally, Mohammed Hazeef contributed significantly to the team's success, scoring 41 runs in just 18 balls.

