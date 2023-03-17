Harbhajan Singh joins wagon to troll Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his ‘BBL over IPL’ remark

Source: Twitter

Harbhajan Singh, who stays quite active on social media, has once again grabbed everyone’s attention with his ‘no word reply’ to Pakistan captain, Babar Azam’s remark on choosing BBL over IPL. Pakistan star batsman recently expressed his preference to play on Australian pitches as it gives him more chances to learn the foreign conditions, whereas, IPL provides the same Asian pitch. The skipper of Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, who has not been part of IPL or BBL, said, “The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions, Babar said on the Peshawar Zalmi Podcast.

Babar’s confession was mocked by Indian fans on Twitter and once again statement by Pakistani skipper triggered a meme fest on the social media platform. On Babar’s remark over IPL, a netizen wrote, “Angoor nhi mile toh Angoor Khatte hai”, since we all know that the Government of India and BCCI banned Pakistan players in IPL back in 2012 therefore they can't be a part of the most successful T20 league in the world. After this divisive remark, the split was clearly visible among netizens from around the world.

Now Indian legendary off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, joined the troll army by replying to Babar’s comment with a laughing emoji on Twitter as It was clearly understood that Harbhajan was making fun of his statement like many others.

Apart from PSL(Pakistan Super League), Pakistan batting sensation, as also been a part of Bangladesh Premier League and Caribbean League. He also registered himself for The Hundred 2023 edition with a reserve price of around 1Cr.