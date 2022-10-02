Search icon
Half centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav powers India to 237 runs in 2nd T20I against South Africa

India posted a massive 237 for three against South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara cricket stadium here on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

India vs South Africa

India posted a massive 237 for three against South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara cricket stadium here on Sunday. KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) put on a 96-run opening stand to set the foundation.

READ: Netizens erupt with joy as Suryakumar Yadav smashes 2nd fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (61) then took center stage as he smashed five boundaries and as many sixes en route to his 102-run stand off just 40 balls with Virat Kohli (49 not out).

Dinesh Karthik then made some lusty blows in his seven-ball 17 not out. Keshav Maharaj (2/23) was the most successful bowler for South Africa but it turned out to be a disastrous day for the rest of his bowling colleagues.

Brief Score:

India: 237 for 3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57, Virat Kohli 49 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2/23).

 

Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
