Netizens erupt with joy as Suryakumar Yadav smashes 2nd fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is

In the 2nd TI match between India-South Africa, the Indian team got off to a perfect start courtesy of a 96-run partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul. The Indian opening duo too on the South African bowlers from the word but it was KL Rahul was played the role of an aggressor in the partnership and scored 58 runs in 27 deliveries before ho got out.

After KL Rahul lost his wicket, In came Mr 360 degree, Suryakumar Yadav, and from the word go, he started to smack South African bowlers all over the park and reached his half-century in no time and became the second fastest Indian batsman to score a half-century in the T20Is as he reached this landmark in 18 deliveries which included 4 sixes and five fours.

#BCCI should release a communique that as long as #SuryakumarYadav is at the crease, he will decide everything like when to run, when not to run. He is India's no1 batsman, he deserves to be treated with respect. #ViratKohli should have run. #indvsa #gueahati October 2, 2022

Surya reminds me of Roger Federer with the stick of Harry Potter in the hands..pure magic,, well played Mr 360 #SuryakumarYadav #teanleaks #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/jyAwOkIhGI October 2, 2022

Just a matter of time before Suryakumar Yadav is officially the number 1 T20 batsman in the world. We need this domination in Australia @surya_14kumar #SuryakumarYadav #SportsYaari — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 2, 2022

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav has not derailed India's run speed and as we write, India has scored 219 runs at the loss of 3 wickets after 19 overs.