Netizens erupt with joy as Suryakumar Yadav smashes 2nd fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century in 18 deliveries which included 5 fours and 4 sixes during 2nd T20I match against South Africa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

In the 2nd TI match between India-South Africa, the Indian team got off to a perfect start courtesy of a 96-run partnership between skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul.  The Indian opening duo too on the South African bowlers from the word but it was KL Rahul was played the role of an aggressor in the partnership and scored 58 runs in 27 deliveries before ho got out. 

After KL Rahul lost his wicket, In came Mr 360 degree, Suryakumar Yadav, and from the word go, he started to smack South African bowlers all over the park and reached his half-century in no time and became the second fastest Indian batsman to score a half-century in the T20Is as he reached this landmark in 18 deliveries which included 4 sixes and five fours.

Netizens were mighty impressed with his knock and here's how they reacted.

Coming to the match, Suryakumar Yadav has not derailed India's run speed and as we write, India has scored 219 runs at the loss of 3 wickets after 19 overs. 

