GUJ-W vs MI-W WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

WPL 2023

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants Women's Team will face off against the Mumbai Indians Women's Team in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match. On Saturday, March 4th, the Gujarat Giants will kick off the T20 League against the Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, setting the stage for an exciting start to the WPL.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Mumbai Indians, the sister franchise of five-time IPL champions, as they look to emulate the success of their male counterparts, led by Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Beth Mooney will take charge of the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League. Both teams will be eager to make a strong start and set the tone for the rest of the competition.

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Natalie Sciver are the star players for their team as they prepare for the upcoming match. Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, come into the tournament with a wealth of experience in the form of Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, and Beth Mooney. While their Indian contingent may appear to be lacking in depth, the team boasts a well-rounded and balanced squad.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 1

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

GUJ-W vs MI-W Pitch Report

The pitch in Mumbai is expected to provide some assistance to the pacers in the opening overs, while also being conducive to run-scoring. Consequently, the team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first, taking advantage of the conditions.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Weather Report

The temperature in the evening is expected to be a balmy 28 degrees Celsius, with clear skies and ideal conditions for playing cricket. Humidity is anticipated to be around 52 percent, and dew is likely to be a factor in the games.

Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the WPL 2023, granting them the exclusive privilege of broadcasting the matches on Sports18 Channel. Furthermore, Jio Cinema app will provide live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India, while Jio TV will offer free live streaming of the matches.

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (C & WK), Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin, Shabnam Shakil, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Pooja Vastrakar, Humeira Kazi, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque.

