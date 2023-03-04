Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for GUJ-W vs MI-W WPL 2023

WPL 2023

The Gujarat Giants Women will face off against the Mumbai Indians Women in the inaugural match of the WPL 2023 on Saturday, March 4th, at the prestigious Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Owned by the Adani Group, the Giants have assembled a formidable 18-player roster in the auction last month, with Australian wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney at the helm and Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as her deputy.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians Women, owned by Indiawin Sports, the proprietor of the men's IPL team, have also put together a competitive 18-player squad in the February auction, with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur leading the charge. It promises to be an exciting match between two of the most powerful teams in the WPL.

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Natalie Sciver are the star players for their team as they prepare for the upcoming match. However, their pace attack appears to be a bit lacking, with only Pooja Vastrakar as the sole specialist pacer. As the team readies itself for the upcoming match, these four players will be integral to their success, while Vastrakar's expertise in the pace attack will be a crucial factor in the team's performance.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 1

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley

All-Rounders: Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar

GUJ-W vs MI-W My Dream11 team

Beth Mooney, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Hayley Mathews, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham

READ| 'Ab century marega': Top 10 funny memes as Virat Kohli visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of IND vs AUS 4th Test