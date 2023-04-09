GT vs KKR: Lockie Ferguson clocks fastest ball of IPL 2023 at 154.1 kmph, overtakes Umran Malik

Image Source: Twitter

On Sunday, April 9, Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pacer, bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2023 against his former IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The delivery clocked an impressive 154.1 kmph, making it the fastest ball bowled in IPL 2023 so far.

During Hyderabad's inaugural match of IPL 2023, Umran Malik delivered a sensational ball with a speed of 149.2 kmph, resulting in a clean bowl of Rajasthan Royals batsman Devdutt Padikkal. In the same 15th over of the SRH vs RR IPL 2023 match, the Jammu & Kashmir pace bowler clocked an impressive bowling speed of 152 kmph.

This is not the first time Ferguson has set a record for the fastest delivery in the IPL. Last season, he clocked 157.3 kmph for Gujarat Titans in the final against Rajasthan Royals. In fact, last season, there was a mini-battle between Ferguson and Umran Malik, who had also bowled a delivery that clocked 152 kmph. This year, Malik was surpassed by Ferguson's impressive 154 kmph delivery.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest bowl of IPL 2023 - 154.1 kph pic.twitter.com/7PECMuSfJU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023

During the second ball of Gujarat Titans' fourth over of the inning, Ferguson touched 154 kmph, which Shubman Gill played towards backward point for a single. Ferguson is currently playing in his second stint for the Knight Riders, having represented the two-time champions from 2017 to 2021.

Before the start of the IPL 2023 season, Ferguson was traded to KKR for a price of Rs 10 crore by the reigning champions. In the 13 matches he has played so far, he has scalped 12 wickets.

Talking about the match, Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) achieved the unthinkable by securing a three-wicket win against Gujarat Titans (GT).

With 29 runs required in the final over, Rinku smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes, finishing the daunting 205-run chase on the final ball of the match. Rinku's unbeaten 48 off 21 balls, which included six sixes, overshadowed Rashid Khan's hat-trick, which the Gujarat stand-in skipper had claimed earlier in the innings.

