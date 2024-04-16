Twitter
GT vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

GT vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 32 between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

In the 32nd match of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans will play against Delhi Capitals on April 17th at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans stand sixth on the points table, having won three out of their six matches. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are ninth with two wins from their six matches.

Match details

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 32

Date & Time: Apr 17, 07:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

GT vs DC Dream11 prediction

Keeper – Rishab Pant

Batters – David Warner (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders – Axar Patel

Bowlers – Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

GT vs DC My Dream11 team

 Rishab Pant(vc), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan,Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

