Twitter
Headlines

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

BJP releases first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi to contest LS polls from Varanasi

'Please refrain from...': Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's request during pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar goes viral

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

'Jay Shah, Roger Binny need to....': Sourav Ganguly's direct message on Ishan Kishan's snub from central contract

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

'Jay Shah, Roger Binny need to....': Sourav Ganguly's direct message on Ishan Kishan's snub from central contract

7 non-dairy sources of calcium

5 Bollywood actresses who took more fees than heroes

Lowest to highest earning captains in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

This Aamir Khan film was slammed for 'distortion of facts', politicians demanded ban, protests were held, earned only...

Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

HomeCricket

Cricket

GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

GG vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 08:50 PM IST

article-main
WPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the upcoming clash of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), the Delhi Capitals (DC) are poised to take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in what is anticipated to be an exhilarating match-up. As the tournament gains momentum, both teams are preparing for the 10th game, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru. The Delhi Capitals have displayed impressive form, earning four points from their first three matches. Despite a heartbreaking loss in their tournament opener, the Capitals rebounded strongly, securing two victories with ease.

Conversely, the Gujarat Giants have encountered a series of setbacks, suffering defeats in all three of their matches. Despite having talented players on their roster, they have struggled to find their rhythm in the tournament, highlighting a significant gap between them and their opponents. As the showdown on Sunday draws near, the Capitals are filled with optimism, while the Giants are determined to turn their fortunes around and secure their first victory in the WPL 2024.

Match details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women, 10th Match

Date and Time: March 3, 2024, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

GG vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwer

GG vs DC-W My Dream11 team

Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh

Also Read| IPL 2024: This star player to replace Aiden Markram as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal get trapped in Taapsee, Vikrant's web of love, betrayal

Viral video: Elephant stops trucks to steal sugarcane, internet reacts

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon congratulate couple

Meet man who was to become emperor of Mughal Empire but was brutally killed by Aurangzeb

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR receives light rainfall, heavy rains predicted in these states, check forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE