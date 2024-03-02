GG vs DC-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

GG vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

In the upcoming clash of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), the Delhi Capitals (DC) are poised to take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in what is anticipated to be an exhilarating match-up. As the tournament gains momentum, both teams are preparing for the 10th game, which is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru. The Delhi Capitals have displayed impressive form, earning four points from their first three matches. Despite a heartbreaking loss in their tournament opener, the Capitals rebounded strongly, securing two victories with ease.

Conversely, the Gujarat Giants have encountered a series of setbacks, suffering defeats in all three of their matches. Despite having talented players on their roster, they have struggled to find their rhythm in the tournament, highlighting a significant gap between them and their opponents. As the showdown on Sunday draws near, the Capitals are filled with optimism, while the Giants are determined to turn their fortunes around and secure their first victory in the WPL 2024.

Match details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women, 10th Match

Date and Time: March 3, 2024, Sunday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

GG vs DC-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwer

GG vs DC-W My Dream11 team

Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh

