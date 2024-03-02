Twitter
IPL 2024: This star player to replace Aiden Markram as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

Despite leading the SunRisers Eastern Cape to consecutive titles in SA20, Markram struggled to make an impact during his two-year tenure as captain in the IPL.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Aiden Markram
A change in leadership is anticipated for the SunRisers Hyderabad, with Pat Cummins potentially being named captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, as reported by Cricbuzz. Cummins, a right-arm speedster, made headlines during the IPL 2024 auction by securing a staggering INR 20.5 crore deal.

Despite leading the SunRisers Eastern Cape to consecutive titles in SA20, Markram struggled to make an impact during his two-year tenure as captain in the IPL. On the other hand, Cummins, while not having achieved significant success in the IPL, demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in international cricket in 2023, which could sway the decision of the team's management.

In 2023, the 30-year-old athlete had a remarkable year, leading Australia to victory in both the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup. Additionally, he played a crucial role in helping the Baggy Greens retain the Ashes in England.

SunRisers Hyderabad is now faced with the task of finding a new bowling coach, as Dale Steyn has requested a break from the upcoming season of the IPL. The former South African pace spearhead is expected to make a return to the IPL in the near future, pending necessary arrangements.

Steyn, who is 40 years old, has informed the franchise of his unavailability for IPL 2024, and the Orange Army will soon make an official announcement regarding this matter. The responsibility of appointing a new bowling coach now falls on the newly-appointed head coach, Daniel Vettori. As a player, Steyn has previously played for teams such as the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The governing council has released the schedule for the first two weeks of IPL 2024, with the remaining itinerary set to be unveiled after the general election dates are announced. The 2016 IPL champions will kick off their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23rd at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Also Read| NZ vs AUS: Steve Smith goes past Mark Waugh in elite catching list in Test cricket

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

