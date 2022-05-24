French Open: Rafael Nadal wins his 299th grand slam game, Djokovic also advances to the second round

Rafael Nadal

The 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal powered Australian Jordan Thompson for a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 victory in the first round at the Roland Garros, marking his 299th Grand Slam win here on Monday. The Spaniard will now seek to join Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the 300-plus club in a second-round meeting with French wild card Corentin Moutet.

Nadal spoke of a chronic foot injury hampering his movement in a third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov in Rome just 10 days ago, but the Spaniard's movement and the all-around game appeared in fine working order in a two-hour, two-minute victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Whereas, World Number 1 Novak Djokovic on Monday defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to register a thumping straight-set win in the opening round of the ongoing French Open 2022. The defending champion beat Nishioka 6-3 6-1 6-0 to claim the victory at Roland-Gross and storm into the second round.

Apart from Nadal, World No.1 Iga Swiatek needed just 54 minutes to get through her opening round under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier, posting a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko. Amanda Anisimova scored her second win over Naomi Osaka in as many Grand Slam tournaments this year, advancing in straight sets to the Roland Garros second round.

