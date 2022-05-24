Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan scores late equalizer to hold India to a 1-1 draw

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan squared off in the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 game on Monday evening and the Birendra Lakra-side failed to start their tournament on a high. Karti Selvam scored his first goal for India in his debut match to put his team in front in the first quarter of the match but Abdul Rana dramatically cancelled that with just over a minute left to play to earn Pakistan a draw.

READ: IPL 2022: Like to make full use of the powerplay and go big, says Wriddhiman Saha

It was Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain who was declared player of the match. India had more possession but they missed a number of chances to extend their lead and even a chance that came in the last 10 seconds of the match. They will now face reigning Asian Games champions Japan on Tuesday.

It was Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain who was declared player of the match. India had more possession but they missed a number of chances to extend their lead and even a chance that came in the last 10 seconds of the match. They will now face reigning Asian Games champions Japan on Tuesday.