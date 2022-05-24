Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan scores late equalizer to hold India to a 1-1 draw

Abdul Rana scored with less than a minute left on the clock to cancel the advantage India got earlier in the game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Asia Cup Hockey: Pakistan scores late equalizer to hold India to a 1-1 draw
India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan squared off in the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 game on Monday evening and the Birendra Lakra-side failed to start their tournament on a high. Karti Selvam scored his first goal for India in his debut match to put his team in front in the first quarter of the match but Abdul Rana dramatically cancelled that with just over a minute left to play to earn Pakistan a draw. 

READ: IPL 2022: Like to make full use of the powerplay and go big, says Wriddhiman Saha

It was Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain who was declared player of the match. India had more possession but they missed a number of chances to extend their lead and even a chance that came in the last 10 seconds of the match. They will now face reigning Asian Games champions Japan on Tuesday.

It was Pakistan goalkeeper Akmal Hussain who was declared player of the match. India had more possession but they missed a number of chances to extend their lead and even a chance that came in the last 10 seconds of the match. They will now face reigning Asian Games champions Japan on Tuesday. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.