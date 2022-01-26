Fire erupts inside Pakistan's Karachi National Stadium ahead of PSL opener - WATCH video

Just two days ahead of the first game of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7, Pakistan's Karachi National Stadium reported a fire incident. The shocking incident took place on Tuesday night, as preparations were underway for PSL's opening game between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Thursday.

As per reports, the fire erupted in the stadium due to a short circuit in the power lines, and thus the flame set ablaze inside a makeshift commentary box. A video of the incident is now going viral all over social media.

Here is the video of the first incident at Karachi National Stadium ahead of the PSL opener:

Thankfully no casualties were reported and local authorities had got the fire under control before anything major could have happened. Following the incident, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed that a fire brigade and concerned personnel had been deployed at the Karachi National Stadium to deal with such emergencies in the future.

As per local media reports, when the concerned authorities were questioned further, they revealed that the commentary box which is normally located on the third floor of the stadium had been moved to the ground floor, so as to accommodate the broadcasters and commentators inside the bio-secure bubble.

Meanwhile, the PSL's opening fixture on Thursday will see defending champions of the league Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, square off against season 5 title winners Karachi Kings, who will be captained by Babar Azam.