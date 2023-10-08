English pitch invader Jarvo interrupts IND vs AUS World Cup match at Chepauk, Virat Kohli escorts him - See pic

This audacious YouTuber first made his presence known during the match against England, donning a complete batting kit, shortly after Rohit Sharma's dismissal

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia commenced with an unexpected and amusing incident, as the renowned British pitch invader, Jarvo, made his way onto the field at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Daniel Jarvis, the individual responsible for the persona of Jarvo 69, gained notoriety after his pitch invasion during the third day of the third Test between India and England in 2021.

This audacious YouTuber first made his presence known during the match against England, donning a complete batting kit, shortly after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Jarvo's antics continued during the subsequent Test at Trent Bridge.

Returning to Chennai, he attempted to enter the playing area, but officials promptly escorted him away, with even Virat Kohli intervening.

King Kohli with Jarvo at Chepauk Stadium.



