England vs South Africa, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ENG-W vs SA-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

England Women and South Africa Women will face off in the second semi-final match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 at Cape Town's Newlands on February 24. England dominated their four Group 2 fixtures, topping the table with a perfect record. Their best performance came against India, where they successfully defended 151 runs. In their last game, they posted a record-breaking total of 213/5 and registered a historic 114-run victory against Pakistan.

South Africa, the tournament hosts, secured a semi-final berth despite suffering a loss to Sri Lanka in their opening match. They also fell to Group 1 leaders Australia, but managed to secure a semi-final qualification with a resounding 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their last game, thanks to a superior net run rate. Despite having home-field advantage, South Africa are considered second-favorites to win this match, having lost four of their last five T20I matches against England.

Eng-W are in red-hot form and have decimated any opposition they have encountered. Furthermore, they look more threatening than ever after registering their biggest victory against Pak-W in terms of runs. SA-W, on the other hand, have also played some outstanding cricket in this year's World Cup edition. They will be brimming with confidence after achieving a convincing 10-wicket victory over Bang-W in their preceding fixture. This is a crucial game for both teams, and a win at this point will bring them one step closer to the trophy.

Match Details

ENG-W vs RSA-W, Semi-Final 2, Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date: Friday, February 24

Time: 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

England vs South Africa- Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones, Sinalo Jafta

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Wyatt, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England vs South Africa- My Dream11 team

Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Amy Jones, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Musabata Klaas, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone

England women's squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

South Africa women's squad: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker

