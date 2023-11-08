ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali star as England thrash Netherlands by 160 runs

Despite already being eliminated from the semifinal race, the Three Lions managed to secure a satisfactory result, putting an end to their five-match losing streak.

England achieved an impressive 160-run victory on Wednesday, November 8, effectively ending the Netherlands' slim hopes of reaching the World Cup 2023 semifinals. The star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, showcased his talent by scoring his first-ever World Cup century, while David Willey and Adil Rashid excelled with the ball, greatly enhancing England's chances of securing qualification for the Champions Trophy 2024.

Despite already being eliminated from the semifinal race, the Three Lions managed to secure a satisfactory result, putting an end to their five-match losing streak. Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first at Punes Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson were brought in to replace Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood for England, while Teja Nidamanuru replaced Saqib Zulfiqar for the Netherlands.

Unfortunately, Jonny Bairstow's poor campaign continued as he only managed to score 15 runs. However, Joe Root and Dawid Malan steadied the ship for England with an 85-run partnership for the second wicket. Root, despite getting off to a good start, failed to convert it into a substantial score and lost his wicket while attempting a reverse scoop six.

Logan van Beek dismissed Root and then ran out Dawid Malan, who had scored an excellent 87 runs off 74 balls. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali struggled to make significant contributions, but a sensational century from the in-form Stokes propelled England to a total of 339 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Stokes top-scored with 108 runs off 84 balls, while Woakes added a crucial 51 runs. The duo combined for a remarkable 129-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

In pursuit of a formidable target, the Dutch team found themselves under immense pressure as they lost their opening batsmen, Max ODowd and Collin Ackermann, early on. However, Wesley Baressi and Sybrand Engelbrecht displayed remarkable resilience, managing to salvage 55 runs for the third wicket. Despite their valiant efforts, England maintained their advantage by taking crucial wickets at crucial moments.

As the game progressed, Captain Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamauru made a concerted effort to prevent a crushing defeat. Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed by the formidable spin duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, who dominated the match with three wickets each. Teja emerged as the top scorer, contributing an unbeaten 41 runs, but it was not enough to prevent the Dutch side from collapsing at a total of 179 runs in 37.2 overs.