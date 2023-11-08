Headlines

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England beat Netherlands by 160 runs

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali star as England thrash Netherlands by 160 runs

Diwali 2023: Bollywood-inspired statement chokers to uplift your festive look

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England beat Netherlands by 160 runs

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali star as England thrash Netherlands by 160 runs

7 foods that cleanse your liver

Top fielders in World Cup 2023

8 hidden beaches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

Most watched Indian film teaser of 2023 didn't even show hero's face; still beat Dunki, Tiger 3, Leo, Jawan, Adipurush

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali star as England thrash Netherlands by 160 runs

Despite already being eliminated from the semifinal race, the Three Lions managed to secure a satisfactory result, putting an end to their five-match losing streak.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England achieved an impressive 160-run victory on Wednesday, November 8, effectively ending the Netherlands' slim hopes of reaching the World Cup 2023 semifinals. The star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, showcased his talent by scoring his first-ever World Cup century, while David Willey and Adil Rashid excelled with the ball, greatly enhancing England's chances of securing qualification for the Champions Trophy 2024.

Despite already being eliminated from the semifinal race, the Three Lions managed to secure a satisfactory result, putting an end to their five-match losing streak. Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first at Punes Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson were brought in to replace Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood for England, while Teja Nidamanuru replaced Saqib Zulfiqar for the Netherlands.

Unfortunately, Jonny Bairstow's poor campaign continued as he only managed to score 15 runs. However, Joe Root and Dawid Malan steadied the ship for England with an 85-run partnership for the second wicket. Root, despite getting off to a good start, failed to convert it into a substantial score and lost his wicket while attempting a reverse scoop six.

Logan van Beek dismissed Root and then ran out Dawid Malan, who had scored an excellent 87 runs off 74 balls. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali struggled to make significant contributions, but a sensational century from the in-form Stokes propelled England to a total of 339 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Stokes top-scored with 108 runs off 84 balls, while Woakes added a crucial 51 runs. The duo combined for a remarkable 129-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

In pursuit of a formidable target, the Dutch team found themselves under immense pressure as they lost their opening batsmen, Max ODowd and Collin Ackermann, early on. However, Wesley Baressi and Sybrand Engelbrecht displayed remarkable resilience, managing to salvage 55 runs for the third wicket. Despite their valiant efforts, England maintained their advantage by taking crucial wickets at crucial moments.

As the game progressed, Captain Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamauru made a concerted effort to prevent a crushing defeat. Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed by the formidable spin duo of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, who dominated the match with three wickets each. Teja emerged as the top scorer, contributing an unbeaten 41 runs, but it was not enough to prevent the Dutch side from collapsing at a total of 179 runs in 37.2 overs.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

Three of Us movie review: Avinash Arun's moving drama contains acting masterclass from Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

WhatsApp 'glitch' lands app in soup over Palestinian stickers, issues apology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check the best offers on Helmets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE