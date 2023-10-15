Headlines

ENG vs AFG: Ben Stokes remains sidelined as England take on Afghanistan in World Cup match today

Meezaan Jafri breaks silence on reports of Yaariyan 2 being remake of Bangalore Days: 'I don't know...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Viral video: Lightning-fast snake camouflages, hunts bird in terrifying ambush; watch

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Police imposes restriction in view of Navratri from October 15-31; check all details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ENG vs AFG: Ben Stokes remains sidelined as England take on Afghanistan in World Cup match today

Miss Universe 2023 to feature two transwoman contestants for first time

Viral video: Desi woman's magical dance to Banjaara steals hearts, watch

List of confirmed Bigg Boss 12 contestants

Top 8 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

Navratri 2023: Best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

ENG vs AFG: Ben Stokes remains sidelined as England take on Afghanistan in World Cup match today

Ben Stokes is sidelined again as England faces Afghanistan in World Cup 2023

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a turn of events, Ben Stokes continues to watch from the sidelines as England gears up for their third match of the 2023 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Delhi.

Stokes, who had once steered England to a spectacular victory in the 2019 World Cup final, was unavailable for the opening match against New Zealand due to a hip injury. This injury also kept him out of the second match, where England clinched a resounding 137-run victory over Bangladesh. While Stokes had initially announced his retirement from ODIs, he later reversed his decision to join England's quest to defend their World Cup title.

His return was marked by an impressive 182-run performance against New Zealand in an ODI win back in September Unfortunately, a hip issue on the eve of the tournament has kept him sidelined for the first two games. Nevertheless, there have been encouraging signs of his recovery leading up to the clash against Afghanistan. During a press conference, Joe Root noted, "Ben's making steady progress day by day, he's been training well, and his condition is improving "

However, Jos Buttler confirmed that Stokes is not part of the lineup, as England stuck with the same team that secured victory against Bangladesh. England won the toss and chose to field first.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Man arrested for cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh, posing as GCA official

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj takes the 'RRR route' to Oscars, makers submit film as independent entry to Academy

Fashion takes a striking leap: Cobra hood-inspired shoes leave internet baffled, watch

Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra to participate in the show? Here's what we know

7th Pay Commission: Centre may match 2nd DA hike by year’s earlier hike for government employees, pensioners

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE