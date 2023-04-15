Search icon
'Ek match to jeet lo': Memes galore as Royal Challengers Bangalore hand Delhi Capitals fifth consecutive loss

The top order collapsed early on, with Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh both failing to score a single run. Yash Dhull and David Warner followed suit, scoring just 1 and 19 runs respectively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 09:09 PM IST

In the highly anticipated 20th match of IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals faced off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswami Stadium. Unfortunately for the Capitals, the match ended in yet another defeat, marking their fifth consecutive loss this season.

Despite the valiant efforts of the Delhi bowlers, who managed to restrict the RCB batters to a modest 174/6 on a pitch that favored batting, the Capitals' batters failed to deliver when it mattered most.

The top order collapsed early on, with Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh both failing to score a single run. Yash Dhull and David Warner followed suit, scoring just 1 and 19 runs respectively. The middle order tried to salvage the situation, but ultimately fell short as Hasaranga struck and Manish Pandey was forced to depart after scoring 50 runs.

It's been a disappointing season for the Delhi Capitals, who have yet to secure a single victory and currently sit at the bottom of the points table. Fans and critics alike have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration with the team's performance.

Check out the reactions here: 

