Dewald Brevis aka 'Baby AB' smashes century in 35 balls, scores 162 in just 57 balls, watch video

Source: Twitter

South Africa's Dewald Brevis, known for his brute hitting, smashed a century in just 35 balls on Monday and recorded 162 in just 57 balls during the CSA T20 Challenge. Brevis recorded the joint-third highest individual score in the history of T20 cricket when he smashed 162 runs in just 57 balls.

READ| Chetan Sharma provides HUGE update on Jasprit Bumrah's return and Prithvi Shaw's exclusion

Watch Dewald Brevis' 35 ball century:

More to follow...