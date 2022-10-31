Search icon
Dewald Brevis aka 'Baby AB' smashes century in 35 balls, scores 162 in just 57 balls, watch video

South African batsman Dewald Brevis smashed a century in just 35 balls, going on to record 162 in just 57 balls during the CSA T20 Challenge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

Source: Twitter

South Africa's Dewald Brevis, known for his brute hitting, smashed a century in just 35 balls on Monday and recorded 162 in just 57 balls during the CSA T20 Challenge. Brevis recorded the joint-third highest individual score in the history of T20 cricket when he smashed 162 runs in just 57 balls. 

Watch Dewald Brevis' 35 ball century:

More to follow... 

