Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for DER vs NOT in Vitality T20 Blast 2019 today
Dream11 Prediction - Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire
DER vs NOT Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire match today, August 16.
Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire (DER vs NOT)Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke
Batsmen: Alex Hales, Billy Godleman, Wayne Madsen, Ravi Rampaul
Allrounders: Matthew Critchley, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim
Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Luke Wood, Ravi Rampaul
DER vs NOT My Dream11 Team
Joe Clarke(WK), Alex Hales, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Ravi Rampaul, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (VC), Logan van Beek, Luke Wood, Ravi Rampaul.
DER vs NOT Probable Playing 11
Team Derbyshire (Playing XI): Ravi Rampaul, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Daryn Smit (wk), Logan van Beek, Darren Stevens, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matthew Critchley, Leus du Plooy
Team Nottinghamshire (Playing XI): Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (WK), Jake Libby, Samit Patel, Dan Christian (C), Imad Wasim, Harry Gurney, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter.
