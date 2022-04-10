'Kemon Acho': Delhi Capitals' David Warner greets teammate in Bengali, video goes VIRAL

International players may come and go during the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, one man who loves India is Australian batter, David Warner. Plying his services to Delhi Capitals (DC) this year, Warner again won the hearts of fans.

First being a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Aussie star would transform himself into a Telugu actor and dance, mimic and even act and post many videos on his Instagram. However, after being released, Warner has started posting videos for pan-India fans.

Warner who was gearing up for his clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw him put all the practice into action as he connected the ball well, especially after he could not do much when he played his first game of the 2022 season against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The left-handed batter again grabbed the limelight after he was seen speaking to a teammate in Bengali. Sharing a video of the same, Delhi Capitals captioned it, "A message from @Davidwarner31 for fans on both sides. Looking forward to a great game, @kkriders".

In the video, Warner is heard saying "Hello buddy, how are you? Kemon Acho? Ammi tuma ke bhalo bhashi (how are you, I like you)".

WATCH:

The clash against KKR saw Warner smash 61 runs off 45 balls. He and Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29) were seen hitting the ball all across the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Currently, Delhi Capitals sit on the seventh spot in the IPL points table with two points from three games. The Rishabh Pant-led side had lost their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, KKR is at the top of the table with six points from four games. Their pacer Pat Cummins had played a blazing knock of 56 runs off just 15 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) to help KKR clinch the win.