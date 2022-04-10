'Have trained umpires ready to fly over': Iceland Cricket takes dig at BCCI after Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal

After the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Pune, the main topic of discussion was the dismissal of RCB batter Virat Kohli.

The batter and cricket fraternity were all left infuriated as the former RCB skipper was part of a controversial dismissal on Saturday. Kohli was just two runs short of his maiden half-century this season, however, when MI introduced 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis, things changed.

The South African U19 star had trapped Virat Kohli in front of his first-ever delivery. Soon after there was an uproar from the Mumbai camp.

The on-field umpire sided with Mumbai's appeal, however, Kohli opted for the review. The third umpire had failed to conclude if the ball had hit the pad or the bat first and lack of evidence left him inconclusive as remained on the side of the on-field decision.

According to MCC - the law of cricket - Rule 36.2.2 states, "If the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat".

Following the dismissal, Iceland Cricket took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the poor umpiring standard.

"It's not easy for on field umpires to detect inside edges or whether ball hit bat or pad first. But every TV umpire should be able to make the right call with the benefit of slow motion replays and technology like UltraEdge. @BCCI We have trained umpires ready to fly over," they tweeted.

As for the clash, the dismissal was of no use as RCB completed the chase two balls later. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hit Brevis through the covers for a boundary and helped RCB win by seven wickets.

Kohli finished his innings with 48 off 36 and was ably supported by young Anuj Rawat, who scored his maiden IPL fifty. He had smashed 66 off 47 which was laced with two boundaries and 6 sixes. This was RCB's third straight win this season.