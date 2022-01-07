IPL 2022: David Warner says THIS about his sacking as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

The Indian Premier League (IPL) saw things change for the new edition that would be taking place in the year 2022. From two new teams getting added to most players barring the retained four being put out for auction - a lot of new things would be different in the new edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Talking about retained players, most of the names were expected, however, one name that was released was that of David Warner. While his relationship with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise was already on the rocks after he was removed from captaincy during the IPL 2021 period, things took an ugly turn when he was not even retained.

The Australian prolific batter recently opined his views on the sacking of him from captaincy by SRH in the midway of the edition and handing it over to Kane Williamson and also spoke about him getting dropped from the side.

He said he was highly concerned about how this issue would react on the mindset of the youngsters on the side and even the fans that were so passionate about him. Warner even admitted that he was ready to have conversations with the SRH management regarding his own form or the captaincy issues.

"If you are going to drop a captain and then not pick him in the team after what he has done, what message does that send to the young kids in the team? What message does that send to the rest of the group? What hurt me the most is that the other guys are now thinking, 'oh, this could happen to me'.

"At the end of the day, whatever happens, cop it cop it on the chin. If you want to have those conversations, just have them. It’s not hard. Don't shy away from them. I am not going to bite. I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team." David Warner said on chat show Backstage with Boria.

As far as the IPL 2022 is concerned, due the increase in COVID-19 cases, it has put the BCCI's plans of hosting the league in jeopardy. It's being said that India is already being hit by the third wave with the number of cases increasing exponentially with each passing day.

It was being reported earlier that the board didn't want to host the cash-rich tournament in the middle-east like in previous seasons.

So according to the latest reports, the BCCI is mulling over the concept of hosting the whole season in Mumbai. Three venues are currently being mooted wherein all the matches of the upcoming 15th season could be held. The Wankhede Stadium, CCI and the DY Patil Stadium would be the obvious choices for BCCI. Another route the BCCI could take is to have all 10 teams play in the home and away format.