Deepti Sharma named vice-captain of UP Warriorz for inaugural edition of WPL

Headlines

2023 ICC player of the month: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Nicholas Pooran strong contender for the coveted prize

Cricket's burning debate: KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan

Meet Balamurali Ambati, world’s youngest doctor, started doing calculus at 4, wrote book at 11, know all about him

Watch: Not Don 3, but Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan reunited on-screen for this commercial

G20 Summit in Delhi: Amid Swiggy, Zomato shutdown, food delivery apps still expecting revenue boost in NCR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

2023 ICC player of the month: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Nicholas Pooran strong contender for the coveted prize

Cricket's burning debate: KL Rahul vs. Ishan Kishan

Meet Balamurali Ambati, world’s youngest doctor, started doing calculus at 4, wrote book at 11, know all about him

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaas ka achar)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Deepti Sharma named vice-captain of UP Warriorz for inaugural edition of WPL

Deepti, who has taken 6 wickets in five games at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the table.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was named as the vice-captain of the UP Warriorz team in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). On Saturday, the Lucknow-based franchise released a statement confirming the news. At 25 years old, Sharma, who hails from Agra, was one of the most sought-after Indian players at the WPL Auction.

She is an integral part of the Indian women's team and is one of the few players from the country to have competed in international tournaments outside India. Her presence has been a major boon to the team, providing invaluable experience and a winning mentality.

Deepti, who has taken 6 wickets in five games at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the table. She is poised to make a major impact on the leadership group. With her impressive record, she is sure to be a valuable asset to the team.

Deepti is a superb spinner, a dependable batter, and a brilliant fielder, making her an invaluable asset to any team. During her stints in franchise cricket outside of India, she has been part of Western Storm (Super League), Sydney Thunder (WBBL), Birmingham Phoenix, and London Spirit (both The Hundred). Her impressive skillset has made her a sought-after player in the international cricketing world.

In the 30 international franchise cricket matches Deepti has played, she has taken 32 wickets and scored 394 runs. Additionally, she has represented the Trailblazers and Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge in India.

The Women's Premier League is set to kick off in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be held at the prestigious Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. The UP Warriorz will begin their journey on March 5th, when they take on the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the second match of the day.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo demands whopping amount for his luxury mansion after moving to Saudi: Report

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan movie review: Atlee combines message with mass in slick entertainer, relying largely on Shah Rukh Khan's stardom

Explainer: From Bharat, Sindhu, Indus, to India; how the country got its name

Parineeti Chopra misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance turns 10: 'You were one of...'

This 22-year-old Google software engineer aims to retire early with Rs 41 crore savings, know his story

Isha Ambani reacts to her Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm teaming up with Alia Bhatt's brand, says 'her daughter, my twins are..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE