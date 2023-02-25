Deepti Sharma named vice-captain of UP Warriorz for inaugural edition of WPL

Deepti, who has taken 6 wickets in five games at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the table.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was named as the vice-captain of the UP Warriorz team in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). On Saturday, the Lucknow-based franchise released a statement confirming the news. At 25 years old, Sharma, who hails from Agra, was one of the most sought-after Indian players at the WPL Auction.

She is an integral part of the Indian women's team and is one of the few players from the country to have competed in international tournaments outside India. Her presence has been a major boon to the team, providing invaluable experience and a winning mentality.

Deepti, who has taken 6 wickets in five games at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the table. She is poised to make a major impact on the leadership group. With her impressive record, she is sure to be a valuable asset to the team.

Deepti is a superb spinner, a dependable batter, and a brilliant fielder, making her an invaluable asset to any team. During her stints in franchise cricket outside of India, she has been part of Western Storm (Super League), Sydney Thunder (WBBL), Birmingham Phoenix, and London Spirit (both The Hundred). Her impressive skillset has made her a sought-after player in the international cricketing world.

In the 30 international franchise cricket matches Deepti has played, she has taken 32 wickets and scored 394 runs. Additionally, she has represented the Trailblazers and Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge in India.

The Women's Premier League is set to kick off in Mumbai from March 4th to 26th, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be held at the prestigious Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. The UP Warriorz will begin their journey on March 5th, when they take on the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the second match of the day.

