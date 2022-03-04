Death was a part of Shane Warne’s last tweet

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Thailand. The spinner, known for his good looks and lethal turn, was 52.

On or off the field, his flamboyance knew no boundaries. In fact, he was one of the most animated players and later a mentor around. He never shied away from speaking his mind on the most controversial issues in sports.

He was equally popular on social media as well, and now his last tweet is going viral in which he talked about the death of another Australian great Rodney Marsh.

Warne wrote, “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys and girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

It's eye-catching how his last tweet, which was posted just a few hours back, was about a death.

Warne’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the world and fans and friends are mourning his sudden demise.