DC vs SRH, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing their 7th match of the IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday (April 24th) at 7:30 pm in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. David Warner’s team must be pumped after registering their first win of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4 wickets. Skipper David Warner who was struggling with his batting strike rate also looked good in the previous match and scored yet another half century at the strike rate of 140. But it was DC’s bowlers who restricted Nitish Rana and Co at the mere score of 127 and put them onto backfoot. Ishant Sharma, who was playing IPL after 2 years bowled brilliantly and conceded only 19 runs for 2 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, is currently at the 9th spot after losing 2 back-to-back matches and would want to get back in winning momentum. Hyderabad need their Opener Harry Brook to score against Delhi in order to get them a good start. Skipper Markram is also struggling to score runs in most of the matches as he needs to strengthen the middle order. SRH will have a home advantage and they will give their best to come out victorious.

Dream 11 Team

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Harry Brook

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Warner, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

DC vs SRH, My Dream 11 team

David Warner ©, Harry Brook (wc), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

DC vs SRH Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

SRH Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik