David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

Headlines

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

SC notice to Centre, UP on pleas challenging notification on ban on halal certification

Centre orders CBI probe into supply of substandard medicines in Delhi govt hospitals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

David Warner's Baggy Green and the bag pack that went missing was found in a Sydney hotel.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

article-main
David Warner
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

David Warner was overjoyed after discovering his Baggy Green, which he had misplaced before his final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Warner expressed his relief by posting the news on his Instagram account.

The left-handed batsman, who scored 34 runs in the first innings, described finding his lost cap as a "weight off my shoulders." He further pledged to cherish his Baggy Green for the remainder of his life.

"Any cricketer knows how special their cap is, and I will treasure this for the rest of my life. It is a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days,” Warner was quoted as saying.

"I am pleased and relieved to have my baggy back in my hands. I am very grateful to all of those involved in locating it - the Qantas team, the freight company, the hotel and our own team management.

"I really appreciate it so thank you all."

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Warner experienced a distressing incident where he lost his cherished Baggy Green. He claimed that it had been stolen from his luggage during his journey to Sydney for the crucial third and final Test of the series. In an effort to recover his beloved cap, Warner turned to social media, making a heartfelt plea for its return.

"If it is the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here, you won't get into trouble," Warner said.

Warner has experienced a series of significant events in the past few days. Following his retirement from Test cricket, he made the decision to step away from ODIs as well. This choice was driven by his desire to dedicate more time to his wife, Candice, and their three daughters, Isla, Ivy, and Indi.

READ| 'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE