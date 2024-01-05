David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

David Warner's Baggy Green and the bag pack that went missing was found in a Sydney hotel.

David Warner was overjoyed after discovering his Baggy Green, which he had misplaced before his final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Warner expressed his relief by posting the news on his Instagram account.

The left-handed batsman, who scored 34 runs in the first innings, described finding his lost cap as a "weight off my shoulders." He further pledged to cherish his Baggy Green for the remainder of his life.

"Any cricketer knows how special their cap is, and I will treasure this for the rest of my life. It is a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days,” Warner was quoted as saying.

"I am pleased and relieved to have my baggy back in my hands. I am very grateful to all of those involved in locating it - the Qantas team, the freight company, the hotel and our own team management.

"I really appreciate it so thank you all."

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Warner experienced a distressing incident where he lost his cherished Baggy Green. He claimed that it had been stolen from his luggage during his journey to Sydney for the crucial third and final Test of the series. In an effort to recover his beloved cap, Warner turned to social media, making a heartfelt plea for its return.

"If it is the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here, you won't get into trouble," Warner said.

Warner has experienced a series of significant events in the past few days. Following his retirement from Test cricket, he made the decision to step away from ODIs as well. This choice was driven by his desire to dedicate more time to his wife, Candice, and their three daughters, Isla, Ivy, and Indi.

READ| 'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test