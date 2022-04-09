CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live in India

The 17th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While Chennai is currently placed at the ninth position, Hyderabad sits at the bottom of the points table.

The CSK side has played three matches this season so far and was unable to win even a single game. Their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw them lose the game by 54 runs. Shivam Dube had scored 57 runs but could take the side towards victory.

READ | CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have played two matches to date, but they too lost both of their games. They played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) where they lost the game by 12 runs. Rahul Tripathi had smashed 44 runs for Hyderabad in that game.

Here is all you need to know about Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad start? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on April 9 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad take place? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in India? The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi