CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Two teams - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - are under tremendous pressure since they are yet to win a game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far. Surely that will change today when the two face each other in match 17 of the IPL 2022.

Chennai started the 15th edition on a terrible note having lost all their three matches played. Despite batting second in their previous match, they failed to chase the target against the inexperienced bowling attack of Punjab Kings (PBKS), encountering a 54-run loss.

As far as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is concerned, they, on the other hand, had an excellent opportunity to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match, however, losing wickets at crucial moments cost them gaining their first points. The side lacks finishers with the bat who can win games for them.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Jordan

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​ Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​ Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi