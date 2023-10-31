Headlines

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill needs to give himself time

India is placed well with six wins out of six games which is why Shubman Gill’s form has gone unnoticed. But India would need big runs from him come the knockout phase.

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

When the World Cup began, all eyes were on Shubman Gill, the new prince of India. He was in great form having scored 1248 runs in the year, the highest by any player at the World Cup.  Fans were expecting a run feast from the new heir to Virat Kohli’s throne. But as fate would have it, Shubman Gill fell sick due to viral fever dengue and had to be ruled out for the first two games. 

But fans were happy to see Shubman Gill recovered and fit for the big clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. India had bowled out Pakistan cheaply for 191 and Shubman started well scoring four boundaries and looked in full flow but was caught brilliantly by Shadab Khan for 16. In his next game against Bangladesh, Gill got in his groove and scored a half century before throwing his wicket away while attempting a big hit. In his third game against the Kiwis, Shubman again looked good, scoring a brisk 26, but got out going for a slash at third man. 

In the game against England, Gill was anxious to score and was trying to step out every second ball. He could not get going on a sluggish pitch and played a loose shot to Chris Woakes leaving a gap between bat and pad and was knocked over for just 9. This is not the Shubman Gill we know, who was in prime form before the World Cup. 

Thankfully for India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s good form has bailed the team out. They chased down the targets in their first four games. But vs England, India had to bat first after Jos Butler won the toss and opted to bowl.Shubman Gill had the time to get set as Rohit had given India a flying start but was eager to get quick runs and lost his wicket.

Four innings and just 113 runs, is not what Shubman Gill and his fans would have wanted in this World Cup. India is placed well with six wins out of six games, and hence, Shubman Gill’s form has gone unnoticed. But India would need big runs from him come the big games in the knockout phase. 

But for that, Gill needs to give himself time and get in his groove to get big runs. He does not look out of form, it's just the eagerness to get quick runs which is costing him his wicket. Fans will be hoping Shubman Gill gets his mojo back as he had before the World Cup and help India win the most coveted trophy. 

 

The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.

 

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

