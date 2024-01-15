Headlines

'Credit goes to CSK and Mahi bhai’: Shivam Dube expresses gratitude to Dhoni following consecutive explosive fifties

Shivam Dube thanked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni for helping him grow as a cricketer. Dube is the leading run-scorer in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:23 PM IST

India's dynamic all-rounder, Shivam Dube, showcased exceptional prowess during the second T20I against Afghanistan, contributing an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls to India's successful chase of 172. Dube, batting at no.4, played a crucial role in steering the team to victory with 26 balls to spare. This marked his second consecutive blistering fifty in the series, following an unbeaten 60 in Mohali.

In partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (64), Dube orchestrated a formidable 92-run stand, effectively taking control of the game after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Dube's career ascent gained momentum when he joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2022 IPL auction. After a decent debut season, he excelled in 2023, amassing 418 runs in 16 matches and contributing significantly to CSK's fifth IPL title.

In a post-match interview with broadcaster JioCinema, Dube acknowledged CSK's pivotal role in reviving his career. He credited the support and confidence instilled by senior figures at CSK, particularly captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming.

'This credit goes to the CSK team and Mahi bhai. I always had the game, but what CSK does is take out that game from a player. So, they have given me that confidence. They told me that I could score runs in IPL and that they believed in me,' said Dube.

He highlighted the encouragement received from Hussey and Fleming, emphasizing their faith in his abilities. Reflecting on his time with CSK, Dube shared, 'When I was with CSK, he (MS Dhoni) told me that I had the capability to bat well. But he told me to be smart. So, I focused on my limitations and what I could do well.'

With consistent performances, Dube strengthens his case for inclusion in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled in June. India’s third and final T20I against the Afghans is on Wednesday, January 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

