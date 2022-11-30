Chetan Sharma applies for BCCI selector's role again after being sacked as chief selector, say reports

Chetan Sharma has re-applied for BCCI's selection committee role

Chetan Sharma, whose tenure as BCCI's chairman of the selection committee was not extended after India's exit at the T20 World Cup 2022, has re-applied for the selector's role. Sharma, the former India pacer had taken up the role in 2020, but he, along with the remaining selectors were sacked by BCCI after India's semifinal loss against England in the World Cup Down Under.

According to a report in the Indian Express Sharma, and Harvinder Singh both have re-applied for the selection panel, even though their tenures were cut short by BCCI recently.

BCCI had recently invited applications for a new panel, and as per the same report, the apex cricket body has received as many as 60 applications, including that of Sharma and Singh.

The last date to apply for the selector's role was on November 28.

The two other members of the previous selector's panel, Sunil Joshi and Debashish Mohanty have not applied again, the report claims.

BCCI has received applications from many former cricketers, but not from any 'big' names.

The chairman of junior selection committee, S Sharath has also applied for the latest vacancy, while some of the other prominent names who have also applied include the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, Maninder Singh, Nikhil Chopra, Atul Wassan, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Nayan Mongia, SS Das, and Salil Ankola among others.

The current criteria set by the BCCI for the five selector's roles is that candidates should have played 7 Test matches or 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs, and 20 First-Class games. They should have retired from the sport at least five years ago.

Under Chetan Sharma's tenure, India failed to qualify for the knockout stages of T20 World Cup 2021, lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand, and also failed to make it to the knockout rounds of Asia Cup 2022.

The harrowing 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 proved to be the final nail in the coffin, after which BCCI sacked the entire selection panel.