Bangladesh vs India ODI, Test series: Squads, schedule, venue, live streaming details - All you need to know

Bangladesh vs India ODI, Test series: All you need to know

After suffering a 1-0 defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand, Team India will next travel to Bangladesh to take on Tamim Iqbal's Bangla Tigers. The Bangladesh tour begins on December 4, first with the three ODIs, while later, the two sides will play two Test matches as well.

Shikhar Dhawan was leading a young Indian team during the New Zealand tour, but the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other senior players will return for the Bangladesh assignment. Rohit will lead the sides in both ODIs as well as the Test series.

BCCI have already announced India's squads for both assignments, as the Men in Blue look to begin their road to ODI World Cup 2023, from the Bangladesh tour itself. After the disappointment of the T20 World Cup 2022, India will be eager to end their wait for an ICC trophy, and next year's ODI World Cup gives them a great opportunity to win their first major trophy since 2013.

IND vs BAN ODI Series Schedule

IND vs BAN first ODI will be played on Sunday, December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. (11:30 AM IST)

IND vs BAN second ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 7 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. (11:30 AM IST)

IND vs BAN third ODI will be played on Saturday, December 10 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. (11:30 AM IST)

IND vs BAN Test Series Schedule

IND vs BAN first Test will be played from Wednesday, December 14-18 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. (09:00 AM IST)

IND vs BAN second Test will be played from Thursday, December 22-26 Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. (09:00 AM IST)

Live streaming details

India vs Bangladesh, ODI and Test series will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in the Indian subcontinent. Fans can watch the live streaming of India's tour of Bangladesh on the Sony Liv app.

IND vs BAN ODI squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

IND vs BAN Test squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced