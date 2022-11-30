Search icon
Decision on PAK vs ENG 1st Test on Thursday after viral outbreak affects England players, check PCB's full statement

The first Test between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi is under threat after many England players were unwell as they contracted viral infection.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

The first Test between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi could be delayed according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after many English players contracted a virus, which made them unwell. 

According to the statement from PCB, they had a discussion with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and both boards unanimously agreed to delay a decision regarding the commencement of the first Test until 7:30 AM local time on Thursday, two hours before the match was originally scheduled to begin. 

The announcement comes after a reported 14 members of the touring party were unwell as they contracted a viral infection. 

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board today discussed the outbreak of viral infection in the England men’s Test team camp and unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test, which is due to start on Thursday, until 0730 Pakistan time tomorrow (Thursday), read the statement from PCB. 

After a discussion with doctors, keeping the players' well-being in mind, the decision was taken to delay the Test. 

"The two boards made the decision based on medical advice from the England doctors, which revolved around the players’ health and welfare, agreeing that the England cricket team are able to select an XI for the first of the three ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," read the statement further. 

A final decision will be made on whether to go ahead with the Test on Thursday, and if the players do not recover until Thursday, then the match will begin on Friday, and will continue to be a five-day Test match. 

"The two boards also agreed, subject to the England players not recovering well enough to take the field on Thursday morning, then the Test will commence on Friday and will be a five-day match. In this scenario, the schedule of the second Test in Multan and the third Test in Karachi will remain unaffected and will be played as per original schedule i.e. 9-13 and 17-21 December, respectively," concluded the PCB statement. 

