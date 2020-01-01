Central Districts vs Otago, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CD vs OTG today in Super Smash 2019-20
Central Districts vs Otago
Dream11 Prediction - Central Districts vs Otago
CD vs OT Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Central Districts vs Otago match today, January 2.
Central Districts vs Otago Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver
Batsmen: Neil Broom, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly (VC)
Allrounders: George Worker (C), Anaru Kitchen, Willem Ludic, Michael Rippon
Bowlers: Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy
CD vs OTG My Dream11 Team
Dane Cleaver, Neil Broom, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly (VC), George Worker (C), Anaru Kitchen, Willem Ludic, Michael Rippon, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy
CD vs OTG Probable Playing 11
Central Districts (Playing XI): George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler/ Ryan Watson
Otago (Playing XI): Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (WK), Michael Rae.
