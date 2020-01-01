Central Districts vs Otago, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CD vs OTG today in Super Smash 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Central Districts vs Otago

CD vs OT Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Central Districts vs Otago match today, January 2.

Central Districts vs Otago Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Neil Broom, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly (VC)

Allrounders: George Worker (C), Anaru Kitchen, Willem Ludic, Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

CD vs OTG My Dream11 Team

CD vs OTG Probable Playing 11

Central Districts (Playing XI): George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler/ Ryan Watson

Otago (Playing XI): Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen, Nathan G Smith, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (C), Max Chu (WK), Michael Rae.

