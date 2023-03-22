'Career ending series': Fans troll Steve Smith as Australian captain goes back for a duck in 3rd ODI vs India

Image Source: Twitter

Australia's stand-in captain, Steve Smith, has been unable to make a significant impact with the bat in the three-match ODI series against India. Despite being a star batter, he has faced back-to-back failures, finishing with scores of only 22 and 0 from two innings.

Smith's performance has been disappointing for the Australian team, who were hoping for a strong showing from their captain.

During the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Smith struggled to score significant runs, only managing to accumulate 145 runs with an average of 29. Despite his efforts, the right-handed batter was unable to score a single half-century during Australia's tour of India.

On Wednesday, during the crucial ODI series decider between two nations in Chennai, he was dismissed by Hardik for a duck. However, instead of receiving praise for his captaincy, the Australian skipper was subjected to trolling by numerous fans on social media due to his lackluster performance with the bat.

.@hardikpandya7 picks up two quick wickets as Travis Head and Steve Smith depart.



Watch the two dismissals here #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/65yyVrPR2f — BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2023

Virat kohli in ahmedabad - 186



Steve Smith in this entire tour - 167 pic.twitter.com/wxUOvz29aF — M. (@IconicKohIi) March 22, 2023

Steve smith has slept through this whole India tour. Hasn't even scored a single fifty in 7 games. — Hassan (@Gotoxytop2) March 22, 2023

Steve Smith is having a Shocking tour #INDvAUS — Darshana (@_TheKande) March 22, 2023

Steve Smith without Sydney highways pic.twitter.com/kbfxFNQ1gw — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) March 22, 2023

Steve Smith’s career ending series — Happy (@oyehappy) March 22, 2023

A tour to forget as a batsman for steve smith . I think it is worst he has performed in any series. #INDvAUS March 22, 2023

In the 13th over of the Australian innings, Steve Smith was caught behind off Hardik Pandya's bowling. It is worth noting that this was the fifth time that Smith had been dismissed by the Indian all-rounder in ODI cricket, making Pandya the second bowler to achieve this feat in the format.

