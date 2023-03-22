Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Career ending series': Fans troll Steve Smith as Australian captain goes back for a duck in 3rd ODI vs India

Smith's performance has been disappointing for the Australian team, who were hoping for a strong showing from their captain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

'Career ending series': Fans troll Steve Smith as Australian captain goes back for a duck in 3rd ODI vs India
Image Source: Twitter

Australia's stand-in captain, Steve Smith, has been unable to make a significant impact with the bat in the three-match ODI series against India. Despite being a star batter, he has faced back-to-back failures, finishing with scores of only 22 and 0 from two innings.

Smith's performance has been disappointing for the Australian team, who were hoping for a strong showing from their captain.

During the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Smith struggled to score significant runs, only managing to accumulate 145 runs with an average of 29. Despite his efforts, the right-handed batter was unable to score a single half-century during Australia's tour of India. 

On Wednesday, during the crucial ODI series decider between two nations in Chennai, he was dismissed by Hardik for a duck. However, instead of receiving praise for his captaincy, the Australian skipper was subjected to trolling by numerous fans on social media due to his lackluster performance with the bat. 

Check out the reactions here:

In the 13th over of the Australian innings, Steve Smith was caught behind off Hardik Pandya's bowling. It is worth noting that this was the fifth time that Smith had been dismissed by the Indian all-rounder in ODI cricket, making Pandya the second bowler to achieve this feat in the format.

READ| Watch: Hardik Pandya gives 'death stare' to Shubman Gill after latter drops Travis Head's catch in 3rd ODI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.