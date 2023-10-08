Headlines

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Canada triumphs over Bermuda to secure maiden berth in T20 World Cup 2024

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

In a historic turn of events, the Canada cricket team has earned its ticket to the 9th edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA. Their path to qualification was solidified by a resounding victory over Bermuda in the Americas Region Qualifiers final, played on October 7, 2023, in Hamilton, Bermuda

Canada's journey to this triumphant moment included a crucial correction of their net run rate, following an initial setback in the tournament a shocking 86-run defeat to Bermuda. Despite the looming threat of Tropical Storm Philippe, which had the potential to disrupt the event, conditions improved sufficiently to allow for an 18-overs-per-side contest.

Winning the toss, Canada posted a total of 132/4, with Navneet Dhaliwal leading the charge with a composed 38-ball 45 at the top of the order. Although they encountered some hiccups in the middle overs, contributions from Harsh Thakker (21) and Nicholas Kirton (26) ensured that Canada finished their innings on a strong note

Bermuda's chase, on the other hand, got off to a shaky start, primarily due to Nikhil Dutta's off-spin, which accounted for the crucial dismissals of Kamau Leverock (23) and Delray Rawlins (1). Terryn Fray (30) and Allan Douglas (22) were the only batsmen to reach double figures for Bermuda, as they were ultimately bowled out for 93 in 16.5 overs, falling short by 39 runs. Canada's Kaleem Sana and Jeremy Gordon played pivotal roles, each claiming three wickets to seal the victory

This remarkable achievement marks the first-ever appearance of Canada in the T20 World Cup, a tournament where they have previously participated only in the ODI format, notably in 1979, 2003, 2007, and 2011.

The Americas qualifying competition featured a total of six teams, with Argentina and Bahamas participating in sub-regional qualifiers earlier in the year. Cayman Islands and Panama, having advanced from the sub-regional stage, secured the third and fourth positions in the regional final. The USA has also secured a spot in the T20 World Cup as co-hosts, with three venues set to host the tournament's matches.

