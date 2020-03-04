CAC recommends Sunil Joshi's name to replace MSK Prasad as BCCI chief selector

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh have been appointed for the senior men’s selection committee panel by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday (March 4).

CAC also recommended Joshi's name for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee to replace MSK Prasad.

“The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

The CAC shortlisted five suitable candidates for interviews – Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L Sivaramakrishnan – from a list of 40 applicants.

“We have picked the best guys for the job,” Lal said.

Back in January, former Team India cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik were selected to the CAC, for interviewing suitable candidates for the national selection panel.

Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik were later officially appointed on a year-long contract.

In the past, Madan Lal, who himself has played 39 Tests and 67 ODIs for India, was part of the Indian side that drafted in the 1983 World Cup.

He also served the coach's role of the Indian side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

While former pacer RP Singh has played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was also part of the Men In Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad, Naik earned 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is caps for the national side.