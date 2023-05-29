'By a long margin for sure’: AB de Villiers names this RR star as his favourite player of IPL 2023

AB de Villiers (File Photo)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young opener for the Rajasthan Royals, has been a standout performer in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Over the course of 14 matches, the 21-year-old has amassed an impressive 625 runs at an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61. As a result, he currently sits in fourth place in the IPL Orange Cap race.

Despite his team's failure to qualify for the playoffs, Jaiswal has received high praise from multiple former cricketers, including AB de Villiers, who named him as his favourite player of IPL 2023. Jaiswal's aggressive brand of cricket has been a key factor in his success, particularly in his record-breaking half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

De Villiers has noted that Jaiswal possesses a wide range of shots and maintains a calm and composed demeanor on the field, which has undoubtedly contributed to his impressive performances.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal for me and by a long margin for sure. He is a young player and has got all the shots in the book. He has a calm and composed temperament at the wicket and I love what he does, dominating the bowlers and always looks like he is in control,” de Villiers said while talking to JioCinema.

“Shubman is a little bit older, I think Jaiswal's got a long way to go, and he has all the credentials to become a great,” he further added.

Rajasthan Royals secured the fifth position on the points table. However, their performance was marred by a lackluster batting display, winning only three out of their last nine games. The team's batting line-up appeared unstable, with Jos Buttler failing to make a significant impact in most matches.

Despite the presence of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer, the middle-order batters failed to capitalize on opportunities, leaving much room for improvement in the upcoming season.

READ| CSK fans sleep at railway station after Chennai vs Gujarat IPL final moved to reserve day due to rain