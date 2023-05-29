Watch: CSK fans sleep at railway station after Chennai vs Gujarat IPL final moved to reserve day due to rain

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans final was unfortunately postponed due to the heavy rain that wreaked havoc on the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Disappointed fans who had eagerly arrived at the venue to witness their favorite teams in action were left with no choice but to return home without witnessing a single delivery being bowled.

As the night progressed, social media platforms were flooded with videos and pictures of several CSK fans sleeping on the floor at a nearby railway station. Despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowing fans to use the same tickets on the Reserve Day, many chose to stay in Motera rather than return home, as they had to come back for the final the next day.

Numerous fans donning the CSK jersey could be seen at the railway station, eagerly hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary Thala MS Dhoni before he decides to hang up his boots. It was a disappointing turn of events for all involved, but the fans' unwavering dedication and passion for the sport were truly admirable.

It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U — Sumit kharat (@sumitkharat65) May 28, 2023

In a historic first for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the summit clash had to be postponed to a reserve day. The sudden announcement came as a shock to the excited fans who were eagerly anticipating the match, both in the stadium and at home. The official announcement was made by IPL at around 11 PM, putting an end to the speculations that had been swirling around.

"The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," IPL tweeted on Sunday.

The match is now scheduled to take place on Monday, with a winner to be declared even if a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 12:26 AM local time. The start of the Super Over has been set for 12:56 AM, and if that too is not possible, Gujarat Titans will be declared the winners, having finished higher in the league stage of the tournament.

