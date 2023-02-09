'Bring back Rahane': Fans slam Virat Kohli as he drops Steve Smith's catch at slip off Axar Patel's bowling

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia kicked off at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. This series will be the last of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with the top two teams advancing to the grand finale at the Oval in England on June 7.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Pat Cummins made two changes to the lineup, bringing in Peter Handscomb and debutant spinner Todd Murphy in place of Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood. Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat made their international debuts for India, while star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the playing XI after a successful recovery from injury.

During the 16th over of Australia's innings, Virat Kohli dropped a crucial catch off the bowling of Axar Patel, which had been given by Steve Smith. Smith had gone for the drive, but the ball took a thick outside edge and flew quickly to the right side of Virat. Unfortunately, the former Indian skipper, who was stationed at the first slip, reacted too late, and India missed out on a golden opportunity to take Smith's wicket.

Fans were unhappy with the former Indian skipper and slammed him for his poor fielding standards.

That’s a regulation take! Coming to the right knee height! Shouldn’t have gone with one hand either! — Tarun Bavanand (@TarunBavanand) February 9, 2023

Smith will make 100 now

Koi out kro isko wrna hum gaaye. — Abhishek (@Abhisek17191664) February 9, 2023

kohli started series with a bang — Ankit (@cricholic90) February 9, 2023

Kohli ko slip me rkhna hi nhi chahiye yar .. especially subcontinent me — Rebel Rana (@RebelRana25) February 9, 2023

His catching is not so good in recent times, ek jaise finger spinners add kar liye hai captain ne, yeh pitch aise lag rahi hai fourth innings mein 100 run chase karne mein lag jayenge aur hamari team pressure mein waise hi khatam ho jaati hai. — Bhuwan Singh Manral (@Bhuwan84_manral) February 9, 2023

His stance is the reason he drops so many catches in slips, always upright, never seen him in a good crouching position to catch the ball

Sad to see even our coach who is considered as one of the best slip fielders not correcting him — Akash Tyagi (@AkashTy01473901) February 9, 2023

They say the great Steve Waugh had to be involved in a misfield at least once every game.

Same goes for Kohli. Our boy has to drop at least one catch every game. #ViratKohli #BGT2023

#INDvsAUS



Image: @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/nxSMUgfRaP — Appendix of Cricket (@Who2Boycott) February 9, 2023

Former esteemed Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, perched in the commentary box, was on hand to provide his expert insights into the missteps taken by Kohli.

“Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit,” he offered. “He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn’t expecting it.”

Last year, India's former fielding coach R Sridhar provided an insightful look into Virat Kohli's work in the slip cordon, hailing him as one of India's most accomplished slip fielders. Sridhar praised Kohli's agility, reflexes, and technique, noting that his dedication to the craft has made him a formidable presence in the slip cordon.

“Virat Kohli has gone on to become one of India’s better slip fielders purely with practice. He was not a very good slip fielder initially because he was too energetic — he was a bundle of energy. That is Kohli. Not that he is not energetic now. He is still very much there but he is able to know when to be calm and he has channelled his energy better. But I am telling you it’s practice.”

