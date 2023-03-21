Brett Lee once again shows his mesmerising Skill on a Bollywood song with Harbhajan Singh, Watch video

Source: Twitter

Former Australian pacer, Brett Lee is known for his fierce pace and enticing bowling action. If there is anything other than his bowling that he is known for, it is his love for music. Australian pacer again came in news for his mesmerising performance on a famous Bollywood song.

Lee was in Doha for Legends League Cricket, where he was playing for World Giants, who lost the final against Asia Lions yesterday (March 20). Apart from the match a lot of retired players from the tournament were seen having fun in various videos that recently surfaced on social media. Similarly, Brett Lee and Harbhajan Singh were seen enjoying music with a few others.

In the viral video posted by Express Sport's official Twitter page where Harbhajan can be seen singing Punjabi MC’s famous song ‘mundian tu bach ke’ meanwhile, the Aussie speedster was showcasing his skills on guitar. For the record, Lee has also released a song back in 2000 with one of the greatest playback singers, Asha Bhosle. The name of the album was ‘haan main tumhara hu’ released in January 2007.

Harbhajan was also the part of LLC, where he was playing for Indian Maharajas captained by Gautam Gambhir. The team had other retired players like Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, and others. Indian Maharajas lost in the league match resulting in the final between World Giants and Asia Lions where AL defeated WG by 7 wickets and lifted the trophy.