Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SCO vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21

The middle of the table clash beckons as the fourth and final game at the Optus Stadium, Perth takes place between the Perth Scorchers and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10. While Hurricanes are on fourth position with 19 points, Scorchers are just behind them with 16 points on the fifth position.

While the Hurricanes started their BBL 10 campaign on a great note, winning five out of their first seven games, they have certainly lost their winning touch with two back-to-back losses against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.

On the other hand, the Scorchers like their name have been in scorching form as they have all four of their last games. The Scorchers didn't get off to a great start losing three of their fiurst four but they have certainly found momentum at their home ground in Optus.

Dream11 Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes – Big Bash League 2020-21

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Tim David

All-rounders: D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Rilee Meredith

SCO vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Peter Handscomb (c), Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Winter

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes My Dream11 Playing XI

Ben McDermott(vc), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Rilee Meredith

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

The match will begin at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Squads

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(w), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb(c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker

