Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SCO vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21
SCO vs HUR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list of today's game, Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Match No 37 of the BBL 10 | Cricket Australia
The middle of the table clash beckons as the fourth and final game at the Optus Stadium, Perth takes place between the Perth Scorchers and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10. While Hurricanes are on fourth position with 19 points, Scorchers are just behind them with 16 points on the fifth position.
While the Hurricanes started their BBL 10 campaign on a great note, winning five out of their first seven games, they have certainly lost their winning touch with two back-to-back losses against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.
On the other hand, the Scorchers like their name have been in scorching form as they have all four of their last games. The Scorchers didn't get off to a great start losing three of their fiurst four but they have certainly found momentum at their home ground in Optus.
Dream11 Prediction – Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes – Big Bash League 2020-21
SCO vs HUR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott
Batsmen: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Tim David
All-rounders: D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh
Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Rilee Meredith
SCO vs HUR Probable Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed
Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Peter Handscomb (c), Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Winter
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes My Dream11 Playing XI
Ben McDermott(vc), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Rilee Meredith
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details
The match will begin at 1.45 PM IST and will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth.
Squads
Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli
Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(w), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb(c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker
