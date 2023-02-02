'Beta jab tu U19 khel raha tha na, tera baap...': Pakistan pacer's shocking jibe at Virat Kohli

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has performed exceptionally well against Pakistan. His rivalry with their pacers has delivered some legendary competitions, including those involving Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, and currently Shaheen Afridi, but every time Kohli faces Pakistan, he takes center stage.

Virat Kohli and Sohail Khan spoke during the 2015 World Cup in Australia, according to Khan, a 38-year-old who played 27 times for Pakistan in international matches and competed in the Down Under 50-over tournament. Right-arm fast bowler Sohail Khan has shared an untold story about former India skipper Virat Kohli. Sohail has described how young Kohli attempted to mock him and what was his response.

Sohail disclosed that when Pakistan lost five wickets and he came to bat, Kohli made an effort to irritate him by mocking the pacer for his public statements. He claims Virat approached and inquired, "Why are you jumping so much?" Sohail continued that he went to Kohli and told him that the Pakistani pacer had already performed Test cricket when he (Virat) was still playing U19. Sohail said, "Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha".

"That's how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet," Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

But for Sohail, the Kohli incident is nothing more than old story that happened almost eight years ago. Sohail revealed his admiration for Kohli after seeing him develop into one of the game's best batters. He continued, "I respect him today because he is a great batter."

Sohail has represented Pakistan in nine tests, thirteen ODIs, and five T20Is, taking 51 wickets in total. Although he hasn't made an official announcement of his retirement, the 38-year-old last competed for Pakistan in a match in September of 2017, which was almost six years ago. He recently made an appearance for his team, Sindh, in the Pakistan Cup, taking five wickets in three games.

