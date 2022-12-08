BCCI to hold review meeting after Team India's series loss to Bangladesh; Rohit's captaincy to be discussed: Report

BCCI is dissatisfied with the team's performance against Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host a review meeting following two consecutive defeats to Bangladesh, culminating in an ODI series loss for the Rohit Sharma led Indian team. When the team returns from its tour of Bangladesh, the BCCI's office-bearers will meet Head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman, captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli.

India lost the first two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against the hosts by a narrow margin. The Men in Blue were defeated by one wicket in the first ODI and then by five runs in the second match. Indian players made every effort to be on the winning side but they fell short.

During the 2015 visit, India met the same fate. At the time, they too lost the first two games but salvaged some honour by winning the third. It remains to be seen whether Indian players can repeat their success this year. The final ODI will be played on Saturday, December 10.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI was supposed to have a review meeting following India's loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals, but some BCCI officials were occupied. However, the two losses in Mirpur to seventh-ranked Bangladesh have made BCCI officials concerned ahead of the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India in less than a year.

"We weren’t able to meet the Indian team before going to Bangladesh as some of the office bearers were busy, but we will schedule it as soon as the team is back from Bangladesh. It has been an embarrassing performance, and we didn’t expect this team to lose to Bangladesh," a top BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Hardik Pandya is expected to take over as India's T20I captain in preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States, and the BCCI will discuss how much more time should be given to Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain.

After deciding not to renew the terms of Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Debashish Mohanty, and Harvinder Singh, the BCCI is yet to name a new senior selection committee.

