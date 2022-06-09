IND vs SA: BCCI to have drinks breaks after 10 overs to counter intense heat in Delhi

India vs South Africa 1st T20I

India is all set to host South Africa in five-match T20I series with the first being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9. While fans can't wait to experience the international game, there is a big issue the players will have to dodge - the intense heat of Delhi.

With the temperature hovering in the high 40s in the national capital, the teams had to even shift their practice to the evening time during the last two days.

Seeing the heat taking a toll on the players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce drinks breaks after 10 overs, TOI reported. This will help offer the cricketers some relief during the five-match T20I series.

While interacting with the media on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant had even spoken about the heat the teams would have to deal with.

"This is the first time we are playing with these kinds of conditions in India after a long time. We might get dehydrated, we might get tired early, but I think it's part and parcel of the game. We just have to keep improving and not think about the heat too much, focus on game tactics."

Even Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said, "We expected it to be hot, not this hot. Fortunately, the games are being played in the evening. At night, it is more bearable. The guys are trying to keep themselves hydrated. Keeping themselves as mentally fresh as they can".

The temperatures in Delhi have been extremely high, touching the 40 degrees mark and above consistently since the time the South African squad arrived in India on June 2.

"It's not something we're used to back home. Cramping, hydration, and fatigue are big things. We don't have much time and you can only get used to it by actually playing in this type of heat, which we will be doing in competitive games. Like I said, hydrate yourself as much as you can, manage your energies as much as you can, try and recover as well as you can in and around the games, those become very important. Once you're in the game you've got to try and stay in the battle, and hopefully, your body keeps up with everything," added Bavuma.