IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Delhi

India vs South Africa

After a powerhouse, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, India and South Africa are all set to face each other in five-match T20I series. All the five matches will be played at the five different venues. A win here will see India becoming the first side to win 13 T20Is in a row.

READ | India vs South Africa T20I series: Squad, schedule, venues, live streaming and all you need to know about IND vs SA

Currently placed at the top in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, India will face a tough challenge against the fourth-placed Proteas side. India recently had won all of their five T20I matches while South Africa managed to win four of their recent five T20I games.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul will be leading the Indian side. The Men in Blue will also miss senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma.

The two sides have played 15 matches against each other with India winning nine and South Africa managing to win six games.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa – 1st T20I in Delhi

IND vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batters: KL Rahul (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (VC), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday, June 9. The match will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.