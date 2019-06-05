BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 9- Best picks for Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- New Zealand vs Bangladesh

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Bangladesh vs New Zealand World Cup match today at Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, June 5.

BAN vs NZ Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim has been in great form lately for Bangladesh.

Batsmen: Martin Guptill is a must have while Kane Williamson and Tamim Iqbal are also big match players.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Jimmy Neesham are the best allrounders in these two sides.

Bowlers: Mustfizur Rahman, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson will the one to watch out for with the ball.

BAN vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Tamim Iqbal, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shakib Al Hasan, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Mustafizur Rahman.

BAN vs NZ Dotball Team Player List

Tom Latham, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman and Matt Henry.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing 11

Bangladesh (BAN) Playing 11 (Probable): Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Mithun, Saikat, Mortaza(C), Mehidy, Saifuddin and Mustafizur.

New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11 (Probable): Guptill, Munro, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Henry, Boult and Ferguson.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Teams)

New Zealand (NZ): Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

BAN vs NZ: Match Details

This is the 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Kennington Oval in London. The match will start at 6 PM IST today.

