Australia withdraw from men’s ODI series against Afghanistan in March; Details inside

Australia and Afghanistan were slated to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

File Photo

Australia's one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March has been cancelled due to the Taliban's further restrictions on women's and girls' rights, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Thursday. This decision serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality in the region.

Last month, Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration issued a sweeping ban on female education, prohibiting women from attending universities and girls from attending high school since March. Additionally, women have been barred from accessing parks and gyms. This oppressive policy has had a devastating impact on the rights of Afghan women, denying them the opportunity to pursue higher education and participate in recreational activities.

Australia and Afghanistan were slated to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the United Arab Emirates, but Cricket Australia (CA) ultimately cancelled the series after consulting with the Australian government. This decision was made in light of the ongoing security concerns in the region, ensuring the safety of all players and staff involved.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” the sporting body said.

“We thank the Australian government for its support on this matter.”

Australia was scheduled to play a test match against Afghanistan in November 2021, but the fixture was postponed due to the Taliban's seizure of power from the internationally recognized government in mid-August. This unexpected power shift has caused a disruption in the cricketing world, leaving many to wonder when the match will be rescheduled.

Afghanistan remains the only full member nation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) without a women's team. Despite the Taliban takeover, they have continued to participate in ICC events, including a match against Australia during last year's Twenty20 World Cup.

