IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav stuns Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka with an absolute ripper - WATCH

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed India's nemesis Dasun Shanaka after he scored only two runs in the current ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Sri Lankan captain was expertly spooked by the wrist-spinner, who bowled him around his legs to guarantee no fireworks from the batsman in this game.

Sri Lanka had already lost too many wickets by then, so Shanaka attempted to do what he does best: counter-attacking and putting the bowler under pressure. He attempted to get inside the line of the ball from Kuldeep that was on the leg stump and sweep it for a boundary, in a daring attempt to turn the tide of the match.

However, Kuldeep Yadav was savvy enough to deliver the ball with precision, leaving it with no spin. Dasun Shanaka was taken aback when he attempted to sweep the ball, only to find it had no turn, resulting in his leg stump being knocked over.

It is perplexing to consider that Kuldeep Yadav has been chosen for the XI only due to a necessary substitution for Yuzvendra Chahal. The left-arm wrist-spinner has often been the subject of difficult selection decisions, yet he continues to perform admirably in the few opportunities he is granted. Despite the odds, Kuldeep has consistently demonstrated his worth and remains a valuable asset to the team.

