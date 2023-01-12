Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav stuns Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka with an absolute ripper - WATCH

Kuldeep picking up wickets in the middle overs once again is a huge positive for India, with the World Cup later this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav stuns Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka with an absolute ripper - WATCH
Image Source: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed India's nemesis Dasun Shanaka after he scored only two runs in the current ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The Sri Lankan captain was expertly spooked by the wrist-spinner, who bowled him around his legs to guarantee no fireworks from the batsman in this game.

Sri Lanka had already lost too many wickets by then, so Shanaka attempted to do what he does best: counter-attacking and putting the bowler under pressure. He attempted to get inside the line of the ball from Kuldeep that was on the leg stump and sweep it for a boundary, in a daring attempt to turn the tide of the match.

However, Kuldeep Yadav was savvy enough to deliver the ball with precision, leaving it with no spin. Dasun Shanaka was taken aback when he attempted to sweep the ball, only to find it had no turn, resulting in his leg stump being knocked over.

Click here to watch the dismissal.

It is perplexing to consider that Kuldeep Yadav has been chosen for the XI only due to a necessary substitution for Yuzvendra Chahal. The left-arm wrist-spinner has often been the subject of difficult selection decisions, yet he continues to perform admirably in the few opportunities he is granted. Despite the odds, Kuldeep has consistently demonstrated his worth and remains a valuable asset to the team.

READ| 'Your words..': Prithvi Shaw responds to BCCI secretary Jay Shah's tweet after record smashing 379 in Ranji Trophy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IIT JAM admit card 2023 released at joaps.iitg.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.